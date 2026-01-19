Travis Clark apologises for cheating amid wife Katie Bates' miscarriage loss

The couple got engaged in April 2021 and married that December

Life has become incredibly difficult for Bringing Up Bates star Katie Bates as she faces two heartbreaks at once.

Days after Bates dropped an emotional Instagram video on Sunday, crying over her miscarriage, she revealed the devastating personal news.

The heartwarming clip began with Bates showing a positive pregnancy test and later purchasing a baby onesie before surprising husband Travis Clark with the news that they were expecting.

Now, her husband, Travis Clark, admitted on his own Instagram account that he had cheated on her.

'This is hard to write, but I owe the truth, and I owe an apology,' Clarke wrote in an Instagram Stories update he posted on Saturday, January 17.

'I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust. There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone. I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry.'

He went on: 'I’m sorry for the pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices. I understand that an apology doesn’t repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for.

'I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome. I ask for privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this in her own time.'

The couple got engaged in April 2021 and married that December. The couple welcomed their first child, Hailey James, in February 2023 and their second child, Harvey Gray, in September 2024.