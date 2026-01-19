Noah Schnapp skips SNL ‘Stranger Things' reunion: What really happened

Noah Schnapp was notably missing from the recent cast reunion between his Stranger Things co-stars during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Actors Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo joined Finn Wolfhard as he hosted SNL for the very first time — initially during the opening monologue and later in a sketch inspired by their hit Netflix series.

While Noah’s absence was highlighted and questioned by viewers and fans of the recently concluded show, it has now been revealed that he could not join his friends due to being busy with his commitment to the Milan Fashion Week.

Amid SNL’s live taping on January 16, the 21-year-old actor was in Italy, where he was spotted attending the Ralph Lauren show alongside other famous faces.

Celebrating a “special evening with @ralphlauren,” the Stranger Things protagonist shared multiple snaps from the fashion show, including one with Nick Jonas.

On account of his obligation, it looks like Noah was the only one forced to skip the big SNL evening, as Caleb and Gaten were not the only cast members in attendance alongside Finn Wolfhard.

People reported that Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery also stepped out to support their co-star following his SNL debut, with all of them spotted at the show’s afterparty in New York City.