'Zootopia 2' makes history with new box office milestone

Zootopia 2 continues its unstoppable run at the global box office, marking a historic new milestone just weeks after its release.

Released on November 26, 2025, the animated sequel has shattered records within two months, becoming the highest grossing animated Hollywood film of all time.

The Disney movie has brought in $1.7 billion at the global box office, surpassing Inside Out 2.

Notably, only China’s Ne Zha 2 has bagged more when adjusted with inflation, per The Wrap.

'Zootopia 2' makes history with new box office milestone

Moreover, the Zootopia sequel is on the brink of surpassing Avengers: Endgame as China’s highest grossing American film.

In Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Ahead of the much-anticipated premiere, the final trailer of the newly released film featured the new original song Zoo, co-written and performed by Shakira and Ed Sheeran, who also make cameos as sheep named Ed Shearin.

Zoo was released October 10, 2025, with the soundtrack dropping November 21, 2025.