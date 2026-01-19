 
Amanda Dubin, Will Reeve tie the knot in Miami

Will Reeve is ABC News correspondent and son of late 'Superman' actor Christopher Reeve and singer Dana Reeve

January 19, 2026

Will Reeve has married event planner Amanda Dubin in a romantic Miami wedding.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues.

Amanda’s mother, Victoria Dubin, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post ahead of the ceremony,

She revealed she was having a ‘quite moment’ before the wedding.

"The bride has just departed for her first look," she wrote. "She took our breath away and the emotion her father and I feel is palpable."

ABC News anchor Robin Roberts was among the guests.

She posted photos on Instagram from the festivities calling it “a magical night celebrating a magical couple.”

The son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve and singer Dana Reeve, and Amanda announced their engagement in November 2024 with a joint Instagram post captioned simply, “Us [heart emoji].”

The proposal took place in New York City where the 33-year-old staged a faux charity event that turned into a surprise moment complete with roses, a cellist and family waiting upstairs to celebrate.

Wedding planning came naturally for the 29-year-old who works alongside her mother at Victoria Dubin Events, a top-tier event planning firm.

ABC News correspondent joked during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark that marrying into a ‘double event planner family’ made the process seamless.

The couple first went public with their relationship in April 2023 by sharing a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Since then they have regularly appeared together at public events including the London Film Festival screening of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Reflecting on their journey Reeve previously told PEOPLE that their engagement night was “the happiest night of our lives and we can’t wait to spend forever together.”

