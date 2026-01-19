From 'no marriage' to 'fiancé' James Martin gets engaged to Kim Johnson

The personal trainer, 39, has been in relationship with the culinary whizz, 53, for two years

James Martin's girlfriend, Kim Johnson has appeared to confirm that she has taken one step forward in her relation with the TV chef, following reports of a Christmas proposal.

The personal trainer, 39, has been in relationship with the culinary whizz, 53, for two years, and the pair now look set to officially tie the knot, despite him previously vowing never to get married.

According to The Sun Kim took to Instagram with a snap of one of James' latest dishes alongside the caption: 'So proud of my fiancé'.

Last month the chef was said to have popped the question before gifting his bride-to-be a £150,000 Land Rover, which was said to have been an engagement present.

It seems to be a U-turn from James, after he had previously shown no desire to tie the knot.

Speaking to the Sunday People in 2019, he said: 'Marriage doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

'I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.'

James and Kim's romance was first revealed when they were spotted shopping for jewellery at Tiffany's in Mayfair back in April last year.

His engagement to Kim comes exactly two years after James' split from long-term girlfriend Louise Davies after 12 years together.