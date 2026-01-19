Zac Efron makes rare public appearance at Patriots-Texans game

Zac Efron stepped into the spotlight over the weekend making a rare public sighting at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to watch the New England Patriots take on the Houston Texans on Jan. 18.

The High School Musical star was photographed on the field alongside Patriots CEO Robert Kraft.

He also slipped on one of the 84-year-old’s NFL championship rings for a playful photo op.

The 38-year-old showed his team spirit by donning the Patriots’ colors.

He donned a navy blue puffer coat with red zippers paired with a dark hoodie and beanie.

The outing marked Efron’s first public appearance since November when he surprised fans by attending Dancing With the Stars to cheer on his younger brother Dylan Efron.

The 33-year-old who competed with pro partner Daniella Karagach said having Zac in the audience was “everything.”

“I grew up watching him do stuff like this, so the fact that he’s now watching me do this is crazy to me,” Dylan told E! News.

That night also produced a viral moment when cameras caught Zac reacting to Dylan’s score of 27 out of 30.

He was recorded asking if it was “a good score.”

Dylan later clarified on Sirius XM’s Smith Sisters Live that his brother’s reaction had been misinterpreted online.

“…he thought it was a really good dance. So he is like, ‘Is that the highest score they would give?’” Dylan explained.

He added that Zac grew defensive when the internet twisted his words.