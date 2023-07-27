Kylie Jenner, Kendall on being ‘violated’ by paparazzi as teenagers

Kylie Jenner reflects on the downside of growing up in limelight on The Kardashians finale

Kylie Jenner has recently reflected on the downside of growing up in limelight on The Kardashians.



On Thursday’s episode of season three finale, Kylie along with her sister Kendall Jenner spoke up about facing harassment by media and paparazzi during their teens.

Kylie said, “It’s strange how the whole internet thinks that Stass and I are dating now.”

The comment she made after photo of her and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou kissing each other went viral on social media.

“I always make out with Stass,” continued the 25-year-old.

The reality star stated, “I don’t know why this is like a new thing.”

Recalling her teenage period, Kylie explained, “I remember when I was 19, I was wearing, like, this colourful dress, and as I’m getting in the car, the pap goes to stomach on the ground, gets his camera up my skirt and takes a picture.”

“I’m literally, like, so violated. I’m crying in the car, I’m stressed out the whole night, the whole next day — like, this photo of my private part going to come out,” she disclosed.

In a confessional clip, Kylie noted that she has overcome the incident, saying, “I’m surprised I’m still, like, a happy normal person, everything I’ve been through.”

Kylie also pointed out how Kendall, 27 was also targeted by paps.

Kendall chimed in and said, “When we were 16 and they used to follow Kendall and I, try to get a reaction out of us. They would say the meanest things: ‘Are you a whore just like your sister?’”

Kendall mentioned that she and her sister Kylie grew up into “decent people” despite listening to unkind and mean comments.

“I think we grew into really decent people through all the weird, things that we’ve seen or experienced through our lives,” she added.