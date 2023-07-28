 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘very much in love’?

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘very much in love’, the bookmakers believe.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, a KingCasinoBonus spokesperson said: “Barely a day goes by without some kind of Harry and Meghan story and there will no doubt be plenty of people wishing the marriage did fail.

The spokesperson further said, “But they look a pair very much in love” amid their divorce and split rumours.

The report further quoted KingCasinoBonus as saying the chances of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry either divorcing or announcing plans to divorce this year are 10/1.

The new claims came amid rumours Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading for divorce, and the Duke may have been on the hunt for divorce lawyers.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s family friend had also dismissed their rift rumours, saying they are “very much in love”.

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle’s friend photographer Karl Larsen had claimed, “Please do not believe the media. They are very much in love and are happy together; [there is] nothing but smiles and laughter here.”

