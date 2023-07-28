 
menu menu menu

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Noel Gallaghers ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash
 Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash

Musician Noel Gallaher's ex-wife Meg Mathews was fined and banned in a case of drunk driving. Meg has reportedly drank booze to cope with her first public appearance in years but unfortunately, she crashed into a parked car.

Meg was at a book promotion event at the Teylu homeware and fashion shop in Nansleden, Cornwall and after she left she crashed her yellow jeep into a parked grey Ford Kuga while more than twice over the drink-drive limit.

Following the incident she was arrested on the evening of July 7.

Meg appeared via video link in a court hearing held at Bodmin Magistrates Court on Friday. Meg appeared wearing a striped blue shirt and large black-rimmed glasses.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence, reports Mirror.

Gallaher's ex-wife was banned from driving for 20 months and was fined £701.

In the court, Meg took full responsibility and accountability for her actions. She apologised in the statement presented in the court and pledged to never repeat her actions.

In her defence, she said that it was the first time in years that she had spoken at a public event, which made her nervous. 

So, she had a couple of drinks that contained more alcohol than she thought, which resulted in the incident of her hitting a parked car.

Meg is a former music executive and she shares a daughter, 23-year-old model Anais Gallaher with ex-husband Noel. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over

Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over
Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her climate crisis graphic novel ‘Mother Nature’

Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her climate crisis graphic novel ‘Mother Nature’

‘King The Land’ star Lee Jun Ho wins defamation case

‘King The Land’ star Lee Jun Ho wins defamation case
William's Prince of Wales title insulted in upcoming film?

William's Prince of Wales title insulted in upcoming film?

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo is reviewed by critic; fans are ecstatic

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo is reviewed by critic; fans are ecstatic
BTS’ Jin is making waves in the military, new video reveals

BTS’ Jin is making waves in the military, new video reveals
King Charles ignores his son as royals head to Scottish haven

King Charles ignores his son as royals head to Scottish haven
Emily Blunt joins Tom Holland, Salma Hayek in family-first career decision

Emily Blunt joins Tom Holland, Salma Hayek in family-first career decision
Sam Smith debuts moustache while on trip in Georgia

Sam Smith debuts moustache while on trip in Georgia