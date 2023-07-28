Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash

Musician Noel Gallaher's ex-wife Meg Mathews was fined and banned in a case of drunk driving. Meg has reportedly drank booze to cope with her first public appearance in years but unfortunately, she crashed into a parked car.

Meg was at a book promotion event at the Teylu homeware and fashion shop in Nansleden, Cornwall and after she left she crashed her yellow jeep into a parked grey Ford Kuga while more than twice over the drink-drive limit.

Following the incident she was arrested on the evening of July 7.

Meg appeared via video link in a court hearing held at Bodmin Magistrates Court on Friday. Meg appeared wearing a striped blue shirt and large black-rimmed glasses.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence, reports Mirror.

Gallaher's ex-wife was banned from driving for 20 months and was fined £701.

In the court, Meg took full responsibility and accountability for her actions. She apologised in the statement presented in the court and pledged to never repeat her actions.

In her defence, she said that it was the first time in years that she had spoken at a public event, which made her nervous.

So, she had a couple of drinks that contained more alcohol than she thought, which resulted in the incident of her hitting a parked car.

Meg is a former music executive and she shares a daughter, 23-year-old model Anais Gallaher with ex-husband Noel.