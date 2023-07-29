 
'Rogue One' director watchlist does not include 'Andor' yet

July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, working on the season two of Andor has paused due to Hollywood strikes
Rogue One: Star Wars Story is the continuation of Andor. However, shockingly, the director of the film Gareth Edwards has yet to watch the latter series due to work on his latest film, The Creator.

During an interview with Screen Rant, the filmmaker said, "Okay, full disclosure, we finished [The Creator] on Friday. I have not seen [Andor]."

He continued, "I have not seen any TV. I've not seen any of the Disney+ anything. The only thing that I've seen is the ILM documentary, the Light & Magic, which is a phenomenal documentary, but I haven't had a chance. I'm sure I'll get back to you about it, but I saw the trailer when it came out, we were shooting at Pinewood at the time, and it looked fantastic.

It's in, obviously, very great hands, and I'm excited for everybody that's involved."

Both Rogue Story and Andor were the megahit of the Lucasfilm-backed universe.

Meanwhile, The Creator is the upcoming sci-fi epic slated to release on 29 September 2023.

