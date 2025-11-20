Kylie Kelce warns people of 'Smells Like Jason Kelce' candle: 'Smell at your own risk'

Kylie Kelce talks about 'Smells Like Jason Kelce' candle

Kylie Kelce has shared her candid thoughts after trying the quirky “Smells Like Jason Kelce" candle.

On the Thursday, November 20 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old American media personality could not help reacting to the new “Smells Like Jason Kelce” candle.

Kylie laughed at a comment that read, “I feel like I need Kylie’s permission to smell it,” and responded, “You’re f**** right you do,” before saying, “I'm kidding. You can smell the candle.”

As she went on to smell her husband Jason’s candle, Kylie clarified, “I have no idea what a Jason candle would smell like. I know it smells married. I know that. So, smell at your own risk.”

The mother of four mentioned it could smell like football pads, “the leathery smell from his sandals,” and Garage Beer.

“I mean, I think he smells nice, but that's not for you to know. That's for me to know and for you to never find out,” she quipped.

“It's a legendary mix of Mummers Parade, Philly grit, and always hungry for seconds. That is a ridiculous description. My god. What is going on? I don't think anyone wants to smell a Mummers Parade,” Kylie commented on the candle’s label.