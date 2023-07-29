Brad Pitt stops filming of Formula One blockbuster to show solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strike

File Footage

Brad Pitt has reportedly ceased shooting for his forthcoming Formula One blockbuster film being backed by Lewis Hamilton to show solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Hollywood superstar took the step after cast and crew of the film, rumoured to be titled Apex, shared their concerns with him over the ongoing strike.

According to The Sun, the film shoot has been halted for two months and will most probably resume in November when the Fight Club alum is scheduled to shoot his Las Vegas scenes.

An insider said Pitt proved he is “one of the nicest guys in Hollywood” as he isn’t “part of the walk-out by actors’ union the Screen Actors Guild (SAG),” but still took the right decision.

“Brad is arguably one of the nicest guys in Hollywood and this move seals that reputation,” the insider told the publication.

“He has been filming Apex, his new Formula 1 film, for the past few weeks but he was privy to a number of conversations with cast and crew about their feelings over the SAG strike.

“Brad agreed that they would finish shoots booked in but has postponed planned production over the next two months,” the source added.

“The cast and crew of Apex have been filming in Budapest but Brad has called for the future dates to be put back, in solidarity with everyone striking.”

“Everyone has been informed that there will be a two-month hiatus now,” the insider continued. “Conversations about when to start up again are ongoing but it’s likely it will be in November when they will be going to Las Vegas to shoot some scenes.”

“Postponing the production was a massive call, especially financially, but Brad has listened to the concerns of the people he works with and wants to show his support.”