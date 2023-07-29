 
George Clooney pictured with his entire family during outing in Lake Como

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

George Clooney and his wife of nearly nine years, Amal Clooney took their kids out for a family fun day on Friday.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62 was seen enjoying quality time with his children during a relaxing boat day in Lake Como.

The Ocean's Eleven actor, 62, who recently shared his support for the current SAG-AFTRA strike with an emotional statement, soaked up the hot sun with his loved ones at the scenic, Northern Italian destination.

The star, who notably owns a lavish villa at the celebrity hotspot, was seen opting for casual comfort while trekking out onto the cool water with the barrister, 45, and their twins Elle and Alexander, six.

He stayed cool wearing a short-sleeved, black polo shirt along with a pair of khaki pants for the outing.

George also slipped into a pair of tan-coloured shoes and threw on a pair of blue, reflective shades to protect his eyes from the bright sunshine.

Amal showed off her chic sense of style wearing a fashionable, black ruched sundress that contained thick straps that wrapped around her shoulders.

George and the attorney first crossed paths in 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend. During an interview with People, the Ticket To Paradise actor had recalled first crossing paths with his future wife.

'It's the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, "I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?" And I was like, "Of course." I got a call from my agent who called me and said, "I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry,"' the star recalled.

Upon crossing paths, sparks immediately flew. One year later, George got down on one knee and proposed.

