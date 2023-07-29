 
Prince Harry’s gotten his ‘teeth kicked in’

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly found themselves kicked squarely in the teeth.

Claims regarding this 'kick in the teeth' has been referenced by an inside source.

The insider in question has brought these claims to light in their interview with Heat Magazine.

During that chat in question, they were quoted saying, “The fact they didn't get an Emmy nod is a huge kick in the teeth.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “they're convinced there's been an orchestrated hate campaign against them on both sides of the Atlantic, and that certain people are trying to get in on the act.”

In light of this, the couple has allegedly demanded named of all those involved as well.

This is so they know who to “put the boot in and what on earth they've got to do to catch a break.”

For those unversed, all these claims have come shortly after the Emmy nomination snub which allegedly sent the couple over the edge. 

