Helen Skelton is ready to date again after split from Richie Myler

By
Web Desk

July 29, 2023

Helen Skelton was previously married to England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie Myler.

The 2022 Strictly Come Dancing finalist 40, reportedly started dating again, one year after her 'trust was broken' by ex-husband Richie.

The television presenter, 40, announced her split from Richie, 33, in April last year.

Helen, who shares sons Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and 16-month-old daughter Elsie with Richie, is now 'reluctantly dipping her toe back into the dating pool'.

A source told OK! magazine: 'After her trust was broken, she's nowhere near ready for an all-in long-term romance.

'But she's not closing herself off to anything anymore. She's open to new adventures in all respects and is making it her aim to say 'yes' to more things that excite her.'

Helen is also moving on from Richie by putting the marital home they once shared on the market.

A source told The Mirror: 'Helen has moved on with her life and feels it's time to start with a clean slate.

