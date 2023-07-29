 
Prince Harry ‘willfully’ let Megxit rupture ‘take its course’

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Royal experts have just accused Prince Harry of not doing his part to prevent the ‘great rupture of Megxit’ as he could’ve.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser broke down her feelings towards Prince Harry and his lack of initiative in matters that ‘were so easy’.

She shed light on the subject in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she read, “Today, with Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex facing an uncertain US future, it’s worth thinking about the road not taken and how one simple call made years ago could have prevented the great rupture of Megxit.”

So “In another universe, another timeline, another parallel dimension, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is a happy man.”

“In my head, it is just a montage of a grinning Harry in various dusty shades of khaki helping leathery beasts and playing peekaboo with toddlers.”

Sadly “And this is not just the stuff of fantasy, but actually what could have been.”

