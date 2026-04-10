HBO ends music collaboration with Labrinth for 'Euphoria' season 3

Euphoria is coming back for its third season but one of its most important music names will not be part of it anymore.

HBO confirmed that Labrinth has left the show before the new season starts.

Labrinth helped shape the sound of the series from the very beginning.

His music, however, gave the show its emotional feel, with songs that became very popular with fans, like “Formula,” “Still Don’t Know My Name,” and “Never Felt So Alone.”

The music icon was also expected to return for the new season with famous composer Hans Zimmer but that plan is no longer happening.

A few months ago, Labrinth shared a post online where he made it clear he was stepping away from the project.

He sounded upset and said he was done with it.

The show’s creator Sam Levinson later said he was not fully sure what led to the exit but he praised Labrinth and said he helped build the musical identity of the show.

Levinson also said the new season will sound different now, with Hans Zimmer bringing a more film like and dramatic style to the music.

The new season comes after a long break, with stars like Zendaya returning as the story continues.

Even with this change, the show is still one of the most talked about HBO dramas as it moves into a new chapter without one of its key music creators.