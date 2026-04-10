Afrika Bambaataa dead at 67: Inside the Godfather of Hip-Hop's controversies

Afrika Bambaataa passes away due to reported complications from cancer

Hip-hop has lost one of its founding — and controversial — voices. Afrika Bambaataa, widely known as the “Godfather of Hip-Hop,” has died at age 67.

Born Lance Taylor, Bambaataa died at 3 a.m. on April 9 in Pennsylvania due to complications from cancer, TMZ reported. His passing was confirmed by the Universal Zulu Nation, which he founded.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Afrika Bambaataa, a pioneering architect and global ambassador of Hip Hop culture,” the group said. “Revered as the Godfather of Hip Hop, Bambaataa was instrumental in organizing, shaping, and elevating the culture from its earliest days in the Bronx into a worldwide movement rooted in the principles of Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun.”

The statement added, “Through his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment, he helped transform Hip Hop into a powerful force for expression, community building, and social change,” noting his legacy “is permanently embedded in the foundation of Hip Hop history.”

Rising out of the Bronx in the 1970s, Bambaataa helped define early hip-hop through DJing, breakbeats, and global outreach via the Zulu Nation.

Inside Afrika Bambaataa's sexual abuse controversies

In later years, Bambaataa’s legacy became the subject of intense scrutiny stemming from allegations of sexual abuse.

The Hip Hop Alliance acknowledged this in its tribute, writing, “We recognize that his legacy is complex and has been the subject of serious conversations within our community.”

Multiple men have accused Bambaataa of sexual abuse, allegations he previously denied. “I, Afrika Bambaataa, want to take this opportunity at the advice of my legal counsel to personally deny any and all allegations of any type of sexual molestation of anyone,” he said. “These allegations are baseless and are a cowardly attempt to tarnish my reputation and legacy in hip-hop at this time.”

Bambaataa also lost a separate civil case in 2025, where he was sued for alleged child sexual abuse and trafficking, per The Guardian.