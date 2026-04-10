‘Emily in Paris’ season 6 takes drama to Greece and Monaco

As Emily in Paris prepares to return for another season, the show is getting ready to take its story beyond its usual setting.

Filming for season 6 is set to begin in May, with new locations confirmed in Greece and Monaco, marking a fresh and more global direction for the series.

The show, created by Darren Star, will bring back its main cast including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount.

The cast is also expected to appear at PaleyFest LA before filming begins, which usually signals the official start of a new season.

Story details are still being kept quiet but the previous season left behind a strong hint.

Gabriel, however, invited Emily on a trip to Greece, leaving fans wondering if their complicated relationship could take a new turn.

The series continues to perform well for Netflix as its last season reached number two globally and pulled in more than 13 million views in its first week alone.

Over time, the show has started to move towards more mature storytelling, with deeper emotions and more complex relationships.

With new locations, new characters and a mix of romance and career struggles, the upcoming season is expected to feel bigger in scale while still keeping the charm that made it popular.