Lisa Marie Presley's lavish Calabasas home listed for $4.7 million

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's died at the age of 54 earlier this year and now it is reported that her Calabasas home where she lived before her death is up for sale on the market.

The late singer was found dead on January 12, 2023, in her residence. The mansion is worth 4.9 million dollars and is up for sale after it was renovated by her realtor pal, Rob Friedman.

The house is based in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles County, California and is 7,440 square feet. 

According to Mirror, the home consists of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and it is reported that Lisa had rented it with planning to buy it before her death. 

Lisa moved into the house in 2020 with her daughters, Finley, and Harper and her ex-husband Danny Keough.

The property is listed for a whopping $4,697,000 after its renovation by Rob Friedman, reports TMZ.

In addition to the bedrooms, the eye-catching residence contains a gym, a wine cellar, a huge pool, a comfy home cinema.

As per TMZ, the property is listed by celebrity realtors Robb and Nikki Friedman.

The late songstress's dream of making it home was dashed to the ground when she went into cardiac arrest earlier this year and was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead just hours after arriving at the hospital. 

Later, it was reported she died due to the complications of her weight loss surgery. 

