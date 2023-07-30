 
menu menu menu

Ed Sheeran makes a special appearance at renowned Chicago restaurant

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

In a surprising turn of events at The Wiener's Circle, a renowned hot dog stand in Chicago known for its sassy staff and unique dining experience, fans of the world-famous singer Ed Sheeran were treated to an unexpected encounter on Saturday. 

The singer-songwriter made an impromptu appearance at the establishment and took charge behind the counter, announcing that he would be giving away hot dogs to lucky customers.

Telemundo Chicago captured the excitement as fans eagerly gathered to meet their idol. Ed Sheeran seemed delighted as he engaged in conversations with his fans and other customers, breaking away from the traditional demeanor of the establishment's employees.

Despite the warm reception from the crowd, it seems Sheeran's performance as a hot dog stand worker did not completely match up to the establishment's unique style. In a playful tweet, The Wiener's Circle jokingly referred to him as their "newest trainee" but pointed out that he had a lot to learn, playfully teasing him for being "way too proper and friendly."

It was an unforgettable day for both Ed Sheeran's fans and the patrons of The Wiener's Circle, as the worlds of music and hot dog sass briefly intersected in the heart of Chicago.

More From Entertainment:

Shona McGarty QUITS ‘EastEnders’ after 15 years

Shona McGarty QUITS ‘EastEnders’ after 15 years

Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette celebrate legacy of Sinéad O'Connor at Fuji Rock Festival video

Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette celebrate legacy of Sinéad O'Connor at Fuji Rock Festival
Michelle Yeoh’s sweet nod to Jean Todt with ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ photo reference

Michelle Yeoh’s sweet nod to Jean Todt with ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ photo reference

Classic cinema inspiration behind Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' masterpiece

Classic cinema inspiration behind Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' masterpiece
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s very survival is ‘up for debate’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s very survival is ‘up for debate’
Khloe Kardashian throws son Tatum space-themed 1st birthday

Khloe Kardashian throws son Tatum space-themed 1st birthday

Fantastic Four: Cillian Murphy keeps door open for playing Doctor Doom

Fantastic Four: Cillian Murphy keeps door open for playing Doctor Doom
Model Daisy Lowe gifts her infant daughter £240 pair of Louboutins

Model Daisy Lowe gifts her infant daughter £240 pair of Louboutins
Meghan Markle is ‘squandering and giving away the greatest asset’

Meghan Markle is ‘squandering and giving away the greatest asset’