Ed Sheeran makes a special appearance at renowned Chicago restaurant

In a surprising turn of events at The Wiener's Circle, a renowned hot dog stand in Chicago known for its sassy staff and unique dining experience, fans of the world-famous singer Ed Sheeran were treated to an unexpected encounter on Saturday.

The singer-songwriter made an impromptu appearance at the establishment and took charge behind the counter, announcing that he would be giving away hot dogs to lucky customers.

Telemundo Chicago captured the excitement as fans eagerly gathered to meet their idol. Ed Sheeran seemed delighted as he engaged in conversations with his fans and other customers, breaking away from the traditional demeanor of the establishment's employees.

Despite the warm reception from the crowd, it seems Sheeran's performance as a hot dog stand worker did not completely match up to the establishment's unique style. In a playful tweet, The Wiener's Circle jokingly referred to him as their "newest trainee" but pointed out that he had a lot to learn, playfully teasing him for being "way too proper and friendly."

It was an unforgettable day for both Ed Sheeran's fans and the patrons of The Wiener's Circle, as the worlds of music and hot dog sass briefly intersected in the heart of Chicago.