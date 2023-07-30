 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s very survival is ‘up for debate’

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently struggling with the very prospect of their survival experts believe.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the prospect of the couple’s survival.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In one of them she wrote, “Despite being trapped 20,000 leagues under all that me, me, me, the Sussexes clearly had some juice left in the tank and records soon fell – Harry & Meghan was the most watched documentary debut in its first week and Spare was the fastest-selling nonfiction book in history.”

This claim has come despite the Sussexes making their brand one that is associated with “a certain drumbeat of negativity.”

Despite all that, “here we are, only 1058 days on from the announcement of their Netflix deal, and already we are discussing the very survival of the Sussex dream factory. (Bet this was how the Romans felt when they heard the Vandals were on their way to do some sacking.)”

More From Entertainment:

Shona McGarty QUITS ‘EastEnders’ after 15 years

Shona McGarty QUITS ‘EastEnders’ after 15 years

Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette celebrate legacy of Sinéad O'Connor at Fuji Rock Festival video

Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette celebrate legacy of Sinéad O'Connor at Fuji Rock Festival
Michelle Yeoh’s sweet nod to Jean Todt with ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ photo reference

Michelle Yeoh’s sweet nod to Jean Todt with ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ photo reference

Classic cinema inspiration behind Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' masterpiece

Classic cinema inspiration behind Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' masterpiece
Khloe Kardashian throws son Tatum space-themed 1st birthday

Khloe Kardashian throws son Tatum space-themed 1st birthday

Fantastic Four: Cillian Murphy keeps door open for playing Doctor Doom

Fantastic Four: Cillian Murphy keeps door open for playing Doctor Doom
Model Daisy Lowe gifts her infant daughter £240 pair of Louboutins

Model Daisy Lowe gifts her infant daughter £240 pair of Louboutins
Meghan Markle is ‘squandering and giving away the greatest asset’

Meghan Markle is ‘squandering and giving away the greatest asset’
Nicholas Cage opens up about playing alternate Superman in The Flash cameo

Nicholas Cage opens up about playing alternate Superman in The Flash cameo