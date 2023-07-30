Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s very survival is ‘up for debate’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently struggling with the very prospect of their survival experts believe.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the prospect of the couple’s survival.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In one of them she wrote, “Despite being trapped 20,000 leagues under all that me, me, me, the Sussexes clearly had some juice left in the tank and records soon fell – Harry & Meghan was the most watched documentary debut in its first week and Spare was the fastest-selling nonfiction book in history.”

This claim has come despite the Sussexes making their brand one that is associated with “a certain drumbeat of negativity.”

Despite all that, “here we are, only 1058 days on from the announcement of their Netflix deal, and already we are discussing the very survival of the Sussex dream factory. (Bet this was how the Romans felt when they heard the Vandals were on their way to do some sacking.)”