Vicky Pattison shares her 'close to death' incident on Insta

Vicky Pattison was lucky to be alive

Vicky Pattison has opened up on her near-death experience, where she barely escaped from her Uber, which was engulfed in fire.

Taking to Instagram, the British star revealed that she was going for a dinner date on Saturday when this terrifying incident happened.

“I was in that car minutes ago," she captioned as she shared the burning footage.

“It was absolutely terrifying. So we were just driving along in this Uber and Ercan saw the engine light was on," she continued.

“And then the car started making a really horrible noise on the A1, so we pulled over and there was smoke in the back of the car.”

The 35-year-old told her 5.4 million followers that the Uber driver tried to calm them, “The man was like, ‘Just stay in the car, it’ll be fine’. Obviously we’re on the A1 so you don’t want to get out – then all of a sudden it just caught fire, it just burst into flames.”

Image Credits: Vicky Pattison's Insta Story

She added, “You can see from my video the whole car has exploded, like absolutely terrifying.



“And we’re just standing there, the police come running over, ‘Get back, get back’ and I’m like, ‘I’m ****** trying’. Dressed like this, **** out, on the A1. It was absolutely terrifying... I’m a little bit shaken up.”

Following her brush with death, Pattison did not cancel her date night with fiancé Ercan Ramadan but called her special day a “mixed bag to say the least”.



