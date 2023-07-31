Amanda Bynes checks into mental health facility for a third time

Amanda Bynes is still getting treatment after she was released from her last mental health facility last week.

The Nickelodeon alum was admitted to the facility on a psychiatric hold in late June for a second time this year, after she checked herself in, via TMZ.

Bynes was placed under a 72-hour psychiatric hold and was evaluated for her mental health. Back in March, the former child star was admitted in the facility after she was reportedly seen walking through downtown Los Angeles without any clothes on.

Bynes, 37, who suffers from bipolar disorder and has a history of substance abuse, had allegedly not been taking her medication prior to being placed on a psychiatric hold.

Then, the Hairspray actress had entered an outpatient programme that allowed her to receive treatment while living at home. But, according to sources, she wasn’t satisfied, which is why she decided check herself in a new mental health facility at her own discretion.

The insider told TMZ that Bynes needed a “therapeutic place to live rather than living by herself at her L.A. apartment” and she felt that she “needed more help than the outpatient treatment was providing.”

Bynes, who is admitted in a centre in Orange County, is “receiving a higher level of care at the inpatient centre than she was in an outpatient setting.” Furthermore, she’s in “residential treatment getting 24/7 care, while also taking part in daily therapy sessions and activities to help her develop skills to use when she leaves the centre.”

In October 2022, Bynes had enrolled in cosmetology school with plans to become a manicurist. It’s unclear if she plans to continue her career plans following treatment.