Madonna praises children for supporting her during health scare

Madonna hailed her children for stepping up for her during her time of need after a health scare forced her to cancel her world tour.

The 64-year-old pop music icon - who fell ill in June took to Instagram to heap praises on her kids as she shared a trio of photos with her 19 million followers, along with a heartfelt caption, as she reflected on the past month since her hospitalization.

One snapshot showed her with her firstborn child, Lourdes Leon, 26, who flashed a peace sign while posing with her beloved mother.

'Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,' she began the note.

Another image featured the subversive music artist hugging her 17-year-old son David.

The caption continued, 'As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me.'

The songstress gushed, 'I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends.'

Included in the post was a photo of the Like A Virgin hitmaker holding a framed photo.

The living legend is just weeks away from her upcoming August 16 birthday.

She was rushed to the ICU and intubated after being found slumped on the floor of her New York City apartment on June 24.

Doctors later told DailyMail.com that the entertainer looked worn down, thin and exhausted in the days before she nearly died from a bacterial infection.

On July 10, she appeared on social media to break her silence about the ordeal.

'Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,' she shared.