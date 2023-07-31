Pakistan's Annural Khalid lights up New York's Times Square

Pakistan's Aima Baig shines at Times Square, NYC, US. — Spotify

From humble beginnings, Annural Khalid has risen through the ranks to become Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for July owing to her soulful compositions and heart-touching voice.

As her popularity rises amongst the masses, Annural becomes the latest female musician to stand tall on a digital billboard in Times Square, NYC.

Her deeply personal track “Trust Issues” was also featured on the EQUAL Pakistan playlist on the music streaming service.



Describing herself as having “started singing around the same time I learned how to speak”, Annural made her formal debut in 2020 and has since released several singles while also collaborating with some of the leading names in the local music industry.

While her songs aren’t attributed to a specific genre, they exude a chill pop and R&B vibe.

“I’m so stoked to be Spotify Pakistan’s EQUAL artist for July”, Annural voiced her excitement as she commented on her announcement as the Ambassador for the month.

“Spotify has changed the game for musicians and Spotify EQUAL has to be the coolest initiative in my opinion. Never thought we’d one day have a platform representing solely women in music, especially in Pakistan. It makes you hopeful while being a female musician for the future of music in this region,” she added.

A die-heart Rihanna fan, Annural is exceptionally passionate about her music. She cherishes her first on-stage performance, remembering it as one of the most memorable experiences in her life.

With an album currently in the works, the Pakistani singer is invested in continuing to entertain her fans for a long time to come.

Some of Annural’s popular tracks include “Kehdena”, “Mujhe Leh Chal”, “Dil de Bol”, “Pretty Lies” and “Sohneya Ve”.

