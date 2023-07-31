 
menu menu menu

Pakistan's Annural Khalid lights up New York's Times Square

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Pakistans Aima Baig shines at Times Square, NYC, US. — Spotify
Pakistan's Aima Baig shines at Times Square, NYC, US. — Spotify

From humble beginnings, Annural Khalid has risen through the ranks to become Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for July owing to her soulful compositions and heart-touching voice. 

As her popularity rises amongst the masses, Annural becomes the latest female musician to stand tall on a digital billboard in Times Square, NYC. 

Her deeply personal track “Trust Issues” was also featured on the EQUAL Pakistan playlist on the music streaming service.

Describing herself as having “started singing around the same time I learned how to speak”, Annural made her formal debut in 2020 and has since released several singles while also collaborating with some of the leading names in the local music industry. 

While her songs aren’t attributed to a specific genre, they exude a chill pop and R&B vibe.

“I’m so stoked to be Spotify Pakistan’s EQUAL artist for July”, Annural voiced her excitement as she commented on her announcement as the Ambassador for the month. 

“Spotify has changed the game for musicians and Spotify EQUAL has to be the coolest initiative in my opinion. Never thought we’d one day have a platform representing solely women in music, especially in Pakistan. It makes you hopeful while being a female musician for the future of music in this region,” she added.

A die-heart Rihanna fan, Annural is exceptionally passionate about her music. She cherishes her first on-stage performance, remembering it as one of the most memorable experiences in her life. 

With an album currently in the works, the Pakistani singer is invested in continuing to entertain her fans for a long time to come.

Some of Annural’s popular tracks include “Kehdena”, “Mujhe Leh Chal”, “Dil de Bol”, “Pretty Lies” and “Sohneya Ve”. 

More From Showbiz:

Tamannaah Bhatia owns world's fifth largest diamond? BF Vijay Varma reacts

Tamannaah Bhatia owns world's fifth largest diamond? BF Vijay Varma reacts
Fardeen Khan, wife Natasha Madhvani parting ways after 18 years of marriage

Fardeen Khan, wife Natasha Madhvani parting ways after 18 years of marriage
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' BEATS 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' on box office

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' BEATS 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' on box office
Kajol reveals ONE thing she dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol reveals ONE thing she dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan
Javed Akhtar slams netizen for questioning his opinion on 'Oppenheimer'

Javed Akhtar slams netizen for questioning his opinion on 'Oppenheimer'
Huma Qureshi speaks up on dealing with remarks on 'body weight'

Huma Qureshi speaks up on dealing with remarks on 'body weight'
'Must work together to protect children,' says Sajal Aly

'Must work together to protect children,' says Sajal Aly
Aditya Roy Kapur reveals if nepotism has anything to do with his success

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals if nepotism has anything to do with his success
Acclaimed filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi appointed PASC chief

Acclaimed filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi appointed PASC chief