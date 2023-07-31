Harry Styles' Love on Tour concludes after 173 concerts across the globe

Harry Styles' Love on Tour concluded last week as he performed before a crowd of 100,000 people in Italy's RCF Arena last week. Harry embarked on the tour on September 4, 2021, consisting of 173 dates in a time span of over three years.



Harry Styles' concerts were attended by over 5.04 million fans in the UK, Europe, Australia, and North and South America.

According to Variety, Love on Tour by Harry was the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time. The tour donated a considerable amount of 6.5 million dollars to charities the below-mentioned charities.

Harry was accompanied by the band that included Pauli Lovejoy, Sarah Jones, Mitch Rowland, Madi Diaz, Elin Sandberg, Ariza, Yaffra, Parris Fleming, Kailah Vandever, Lorren Chiodo and Laura Bibbs.

The acclaimed singer also released his third solo album titled, Harry's House during the tour. His album won the Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year award at the Grammy Awards. It also won all the four BRIT awards it was nominated for.

As It Was, the album's track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks in addition to becoming a No.1 song in 33 countries.

Following are some of the charities donated to Love on Tour.