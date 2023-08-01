Love Island’s Molly Marsh likely to score big fashion deals after finishing fourth





Molly Marsh may not have won the latest summer edition of Love Island, finishing in fourth place behind Sammy Root and Jess Harding, but experts believe that her future is bright.

The fledgling actress is set to return to the United Kingdom with her boyfriend, fitness instructor Zachariah Noble, and could soon secure numerous brand endorsements, TV appearances, and even a career in the West End.

MailOnline reports that Experts are optimistic about Molly's future, citing her stage school background, connections to ITV, and having an actress mother as potential advantages.

One source even believes that Molly could follow in the footsteps of former Love Island winner Amber Davies, who has become a successful West End star, earning hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Molly is already a social media influencer, and the source predicts that she could become a spokesperson for multiple brands. Amber, who won Love Island in 2017 with her then-boyfriend Kem Cetinay, trained as an actress and dancer and went on to have prominent roles in hit musicals like 9 To 5, Bring It On, and Pretty Woman.

Molly, a former stage school student, entered the Love Island villa with pre-established showbiz connections through her mother, Janet Marsh, who once starred on Coronation Street.

With her talent and connections, Molly could have a bright future in the entertainment industry. Fans will have to wait and see what she chooses to pursue next.