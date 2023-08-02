Keke Palmer explains why she invests in her fitness journey days after pregnancy

Keke Palmer has recently weighed in on her health and fitness journey after giving birth to her son earlier this year.



Speaking on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, the Nope actress explained why she doesn’t want to set “unrealistic body standards” for female fans and discussed her inspiration for staying fit.

“It is my job. Let’s not get crazy. I don’t want people thinking that I am setting unrealistic standards. I can afford a trainer, meal prep and a lot of things,” said the 29-year-old.

Addressing her career choice, the actress continued, “It is expensive but I am investing in my career because it is my career to look good. Not even is it my career to look good, it is my career choice to have the kind of career that I want to have.”

The Akeelah and the Bee star mentioned that she never meant to pressurised her fans to live up to her standards.



“I never want to put it on anybody,” stated the mom-of-one.

The Alice actress further explained, “I always want to make it clear that when I am talking about fitness, health and wellness is that, ‘Your journey is your journey. You figure it out the way you can.’ And when you look at these celebrities and people in the industry, know that it is their job.”

Elaborating on how she bounced back after her delivery, the Rags star mentioned, “If it's important to you, then put in the work Miss Girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you. And if that's not what you're worried about, then don't worry about it.”

The Nickelodeon alum urged her fans to not misunderstand a celebrity who “snap back” after pregnancy.



“Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it's part of the damn gig. We doing it because we got it like that. No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be,” she added.