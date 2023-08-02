Karan Johar already discussed 'RRKPK 2' with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh?

Karan Johar admits having a story for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' sequel in mind

Karan Johar has admitted that he has already discussed a story with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2.

Karan, who returned to the director's chair after a seven-year gap, shared with Film Companion that he has imagined a story for the sequel, but he feels like the thought is way too nascent.

The ace filmmaker added: "You know we discussed Part 2. We used to chat about it; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and me. We were like, ‘What has got to be the story because these two deserve a spin-off’."

"I like ‘Who knows’! We imagined a story. We actually have a kind of story, but we don't know. This was too nascent thought."

He went on to say: "Definitely, I see Rocky and Rani living somewhere in Delhi, but away from their parents. Because now they know that even though the backseat driving is being done by the family, they are okay. They are in decent control of the front seat."

At present, the family entertainer movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running successfully in theatres. It consists of some extremely talented actors, including Alia, Ranveer, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Karan Johar's directorial has earned around INR 60 crore nationwide, whereas it has collected more than INR 100 crore from all across the world, reports India Today.