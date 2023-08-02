 
Prince Harry receiving ‘dent in the armour’ instead of ‘major victory’

Prince Harry has been embroiled in a number of court cases in London High Court, but none of them seems to be giving him the sort of outcomes that he had hoped for.

The Duke of Sussex was served a blow when last week NGN was granted a partial summary judgment, dismissing his phone hacking claims as having expired. There is a six-year period in which such claims can be brought in Britain.

Newsweek chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston, said during the The Royal Report podcast that Prince Harry is in dire need of a win before he starts to look like a failure.

“It would have been a major victory for him if he could get that ruling,” he said of the phone hacking claim. “There’s also the issue of the kind of general smell of failure. Like, you don’t want to smell of failure. You want to smell of success, and so this is another kind of dent in the armour.”

The expert noted the Sussexes have already been in a midst of a business crisis since June when Spotify parted ways with them, and their Netflix deal was hanging by a balance. Prince Harry was also majorly snubbed after his best-selling memoir, Spare, became the most discarded book by holidaymakers.

“It’s another knock for Harry on the back of a whole load of others,” Royston continued.

“From the collapse of [Harry and Meghan’s] Spotify deal to the kind of big cultural backlash against Harry’s memoir. So, you know, a victory on the remaining bit of the case would really help to offset that.”

