Will Smith reveals Spielberg's unconventional move that convinced him to do 'Men in Black'

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Will Smith reveals Spielberg's unconventional move that convinced him to do 'Men in Black'

Hollywood stalwart Will Smith recently unveiled about how he was convinced to do Men in Black by Steven Spielberg.

Smith appeared on the show of his friend and comedian Kevin Hart's peacock show Hart to Heart and talked about the biggest movie role he had done during his career.

The actor hailed the producer James Lassiter as an "arbiter of taste" because the producer convinced him to, "make 10 movies I made at the top of my career."

He revealed that it was James Lassiter, who convinced him to do Pursuit of Happiness and Ali, despite his intentions about not acting in them. 

According to Entertainment Weekly, Pursuit of Happiness and Ali are top-rated movies and both earned him Best Actor Oscars nominations.

He also revealed an interesting story about initially not wanting to do Men in Black but eventually being featured in it. Responding to Hart's curiosity about how the actor changed his mind. Will Smith said, "Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter for me."

He added that Spielberg said the coldest shit to me while asking Why Smith didn't want to Spielberg's movie.

Smith said that during the process of making Pursuit of Happiness, he discovered that he doesn't work for money but to learn, grow, meet new people and evolve.

The Oscar-winning actor Will Smith was working on several projects including Bad Boys 4 and the remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, before the SAG-AFTRA strike. 

