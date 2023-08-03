Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey in entertainment industry

Nora Fatehi got all the sucess herself without any connections

Bollywood's successful star, Nora Fatehi, has finally opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry.

Nora admits being proud of her herself for making her name among the notable personalities despite having any support or connections.

She told India Today that nobody knew from which gully she came. She also admitted coming from the bottom.

"Everyone knows I am not from here. I come from the other side of the world. I didn't know anyone here. I didn't have any connections, friends or family here. And in my own right, gully se glory tak, yeh glory hain, but nobody knows what gully I have come from."

"I did come from the bottom completely. For me to say gully se glory tak, I have embodied that and I have lived that,"

The Dilbar dancer also revealed how she took up every small opportunity when she entered the industry, starting with reality shows, songs in films, cameos in films, and being a contestant in a reality show. She did everything just because she wanted to be as successful as she is today.

"From doing everything possible in the industry, all the work that came to me - it doesn't matter (whether it was) a reality show, a song in a film, a cameo in a film, a random role somewhere, (being) a contestant in a reality show, I have done all these things. I have done it all just so that I can reach where I want to be."

Nora had a dream to do big things, like star in a movie, judge reality shows, and perform on the biggest stage in the world. She has done it all today.

"I want to be in films, I want to act and dance and I want to be able to judge. I want to be performing on the biggest stage in the world. Anyone witnessing my journey is getting to see all of that happen. That's a lot, thanks to dance and the people who actually believed in me."

Nora Fatehi has been a judge at Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Dance Deewane Juniors. Not Just that , she was the only Indian celebrity to perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2023.