Prabhas shares experience of working with Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

|August 03, 2023

Kalki 2898 AD became first Indian film to make it to the San Diego Comic Con
South Indian actor Prabhas, who will be featured in the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, has shared his experience of working with the actress.

According to Prabhas, Deepika is one of the biggest superstars in India. While calling her personality vibrant, he admitted that he always wanted to work with her on a project.

The Adipurush actor told Screen Rant: "She's the biggest superstar, the most beautiful lady, and she's already famous globally. I think she's doing Louis Vuitton, TAM AdEX, and the biggest international commercials. So, she's just vibrant when she comes into the set, and I always loved her. I wanted to work with her, this is the first time I'm working with her, so yeah."

Besides praising the Pathaan actress' personality, the 43-year-old actor, without spilling many beans about her character in Nag Ashwin's directed movie, Kalki 2898 AD, shared how important Deepika's character is in the film.

"We still have to see Deepika's character fully, and then we will probably understand the reason why we cast her. Because it is an important character", added Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD is a film featuring some huge names of the entertainment industry, like Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. It also stars Disha Patani and Pasupathy in key roles.

Produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the action-thriller is slated to release on January 12, 2024, reports India Today.

Kalki 2898 AD also became the first Indian film to become a part of the San Diego Comic Con event. 

