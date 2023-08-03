Misbah-ul-Haq to lead high-profile ‘Cricket Technical Committee’

(L-R) Former Pakistan captains and members of PCB's Cricket Technical Committee Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq. —PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has constituted a high-profile Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), comprising former captains Misbah-ul-Haq (head), Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

The panel will provide recommendations to the board on domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, appointment of the national selection committees, appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.

The technical committee will have the power to invite additional cricket experts, and shall report to the head of the PCB Management Committee on a regular basis.

Acting Director – Domestic Cricket Operations, Junaid Zia, has been included as the ex-officio member of the CTC, and Usman Tasleem is the ex-officio and secretary.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf here on Wednesday night said: “I am delighted to welcome Misbah-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez on board for the betterment of cricket in our country.

Zaka said they possess great cricket knowledge and understand the demands of modern-day cricket.

“Domestic cricket structure is a pillar of any cricketing nation. We have to make it foolproof and its structure progressive. The presence of Misbah, Inzamam, and Hafeez, three of Pakistan's most experienced and decorated cricketers who rose through the domestic ranks, will help us in providing our cricketers the best system to thrive so that we can produce the best cricketers.”

Sharing his views on the development, Misbah-ul-Haq said that it’s a great honour for him to be appointed as the head of this committee, which comprises well-respected individuals who have served Pakistan cricket for decades.

"This is a challenging assignment, but with the vast experience and knowledge that this committee possesses, I have no doubt whatsoever that we will be able to make a positive difference by providing recommendations that improve and enhance the state of the game from the grassroots to the very top.”