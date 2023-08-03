Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan hesitant to make 'Krrish 4': Here's why

'Krrish 4' is going to happen but probably after a year, says Rakesh Roshan

Director Rakesh Roshan has become hesitant to make his son Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 amid the volatile situation in the industry.

Krrish 4 was in the works, but Rakesh has now spilled the beans about the future of his much-awaited project. He feels that he is very concerned about whether the film will work or not, keeping in mind the current condition of the industry.

He fears that his film might not receive the expected response, as kids these days are more interested in watching Hollywood superhero films made on big budgets.

The Karan Arjun director, while talking to India Today, said: “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film."

He further added: "The world has become smaller, and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200-300 crore in comparison.”

The 73-year-old director wants to be sure that he uses good-quality VFX and eye-catching action sequences to attract the audience.

“How to give that look to the film? I can, of course, decide to have 4 action sequences instead of 10, but that action has to match up with the quality. The VFX quality needs to be good."

"We are seeing how the budget and production costs can all be maintained. Big films that are released these days are not doing so well.”

Rakesh Roshan has, however, confirmed that Krrish 4 will happen, but ot this year.

“We are absolutely ready to take the step forward. However, looking at the situation today where films are not doing well and collections are not matching the production costs, we are not immediately looking at it. It is going to happen, but not for a year. Probably after that.”