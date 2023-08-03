Prince Harry needs a ‘right jaunt’ to ‘turn the tides to the PR ship’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is in dire need to ‘turn the tides to the PR ship’ and the right international jaunt is needed for this.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the 'dire need' for some sort of change.

She broke it all down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she wrote, “At some stage during the northern summer, it is expected that the duke’s long-awaited Netflix doco about the sporting competition he created for wounded, injured and sick service men and women (both veterans and those still serving) will be released.”

“Given that during this time, the royal family will be off rusticating in a remote corner of Scotland where Wi-Fi is only available at the top of the castle’s keep, prepare for an intriguing switcheroo, with Brand Sussex about to be everywhere and Team Crown largely absent from the picture.”

“Or, in other words, we are about to see a lot of Harry, everywhere, all at once,” she also added in the middle of her chat.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Going into this period, the stakes are high, his flight upgrade has been requested and hopefully someone has remembered to order Aitch’s gluten-free meal.”

“So, will Harry pull off a major reset?” she also asked before signing off.

Or perhaps “could this international jaunt turn the tide and right the PR ship for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?”