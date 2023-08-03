Queen Latifah reveals her hip-hop success reminds her of THIS person

Queen Latifah has recently revealed that her hip-hop success reminded her of one person and that’s her late mother, Rita Owen.



“I love my mother, and I miss her and I'm so thankful for her,” said the rapper in an interview with POPSUGAR on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the hip-hop music genre.

Addressing her career graph, Latifah believed, “I would not be where I am today,” and it’s all because of her mother.

Latifah also thanked her late mom for supporting her when she was up-and-coming in the rap game.

“None of us would be here without those who did support us and believed that [hip-hop] was not just a fad and told us to go for it. I'm just happy that I had that kind of mom who loved hip-hop,” stated the 35-year-old.

Latifah remembered how her late mother hired her DJ, Mark the 45 King, who later became her first producer.

The Grammy award winner revealed that her late mom would also go with her to shows and concerts when she was 17, “because I was too young to be out there by myself”.

“Everybody knew who she was,” she told the outlet, adding, “They used to call her Umi. She loved this thing called hip-hop.”

Meanwhile, Latifah will be honoured with 46th Kennedy Center Honours for lifetime artistic achievements, which will be held on December 3.