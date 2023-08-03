 
menu menu menu

Queen Latifah reveals her hip-hop success reminds her of THIS person

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

Queen Latifah reveals her hip-hop success reminds her of THIS person
Queen Latifah reveals her hip-hop success reminds her of THIS person

Queen Latifah has recently revealed that her hip-hop success reminded her of one person and that’s her late mother, Rita Owen.

“I love my mother, and I miss her and I'm so thankful for her,” said the rapper in an interview with POPSUGAR on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the hip-hop music genre.

“I love my mother, and I miss her and I'm so thankful for her,” continued the rapper.

Addressing her career graph, Latifah believed, “I would not be where I am today,” and it’s all because of her mother.

Latifah also thanked her late mom for supporting her when she was up-and-coming in the rap game.

“None of us would be here without those who did support us and believed that [hip-hop] was not just a fad and told us to go for it. I'm just happy that I had that kind of mom who loved hip-hop,” stated the 35-year-old.

Queen Latifah reveals her hip-hop success reminds her of THIS person

Latifah remembered how her late mother hired her DJ, Mark the 45 King, who later became her first producer.

The Grammy award winner revealed that her late mom would also go with her to shows and concerts when she was 17, “because I was too young to be out there by myself”.

“Everybody knew who she was,” she told the outlet, adding, “They used to call her Umi. She loved this thing called hip-hop.”

Meanwhile, Latifah will be honoured with 46th Kennedy Center Honours for lifetime artistic achievements, which will be held on December 3. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle demonized over Justin Trudeau and Sophie's split

Meghan Markle demonized over Justin Trudeau and Sophie's split

Kate Middleton to face consequence of attacks on expert admired by Giorgio Armani? video

Kate Middleton to face consequence of attacks on expert admired by Giorgio Armani?
Prince Harry planning to ‘resurrect’ himself: ‘Swing his mallet’ video

Prince Harry planning to ‘resurrect’ himself: ‘Swing his mallet’
JAY-Z buys Beyoncé paintings after spotting them on news

JAY-Z buys Beyoncé paintings after spotting them on news
Christopher Nolan reveals one chilling dialogue in Oppenheimer ‘improvised’ last minute video

Christopher Nolan reveals one chilling dialogue in Oppenheimer ‘improvised’ last minute
Christopher Nolan explains why his films sometimes have muffled dialogue

Christopher Nolan explains why his films sometimes have muffled dialogue
'Succession' star Sarah Snook shares her thoughts on her character’s ending

'Succession' star Sarah Snook shares her thoughts on her character’s ending
Florence Pugh top choice for Netflix biopic on Kerry Katona

Florence Pugh top choice for Netflix biopic on Kerry Katona
Oscar-nominated director lashes out at Lizzo over ‘disrespectful’ behaviour

Oscar-nominated director lashes out at Lizzo over ‘disrespectful’ behaviour