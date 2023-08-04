Tom Brady, Irina Shayk fuel romance rumours with secret sushi date

File Footage

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk had another secret get together in a “private room” at a posh Sushi restaurant before he flew to South Africa with his daughter.

In a recent report published by Page Six, an witness revealed that the former NFL quarterback and the Russian model enjoyed dinner together after their headline making loved-up appearance in Los Angeles.

According to the source, the alleged lovers had a “private and ensconced” dinner at Sushi Azabu in New York City’s neighborhood of Tribeca on July 28, few days before his birthday.

The spy claimed he saw casually dressed Brady coming in the diner and was immediately directed towards a “private room,” where he was joined by Shayk a few minutes later.

“I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in,” the source said before revealing that the restaurant employees immediately escorted him to a “private room.”

The source went on to add that he then witnessed Shayk coming in a few minutes later, saying, “Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room.”

“It was just the two of them,” the insider shared “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.”

As per the spy, Brady looked cool in a “T-shirt, jeans and sneakers,” whereas Shayk was fully dressed up and looked “much more formal and elegant” with him alluding that it looked “like [it was] a date kind of situation.”

Meanwhile, Brady is celebrating his 46th birthday with his daughter Vivian, he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, in Africa, according to People Magazine.

It is pertinent to note that Brady was not accompanied with his new ladylove as some reports claim that the duo is still getting to know each other with some insisting that he wants to solely focus on his kids at the moment.