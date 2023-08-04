Matt Cohen comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Hollywood star Matt Cohen has extended support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after Victoria Beckham and David Beckham ended friendship with the royal couple.



Meghan and Harry were photographed for the first time after reports the Beckhams had allegedly ended their friendship after the California-based royal couple allegedly accused them of leaking information to the press.

According to a report by Sky News, Meghan has recruited some “powerful new friends” to replace "furious" Victoria and David Beckham.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the royal couple were spotted leaving a restaurant in Montecito, California to mark Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday.

They were accompanied by their friend Matt Cohen, whose wife Heather Dorak has been Meghan's devoted pal for many years.

Heather Dorak, the Pilates and yoga instructor, is regularly spotted hanging out with Meghan in Los Angeles.

Heather and Matt both had also attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018.