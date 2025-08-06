 
Lzzy Hale declares Wolfgang Van Halen can ‘save rock ‘n' roll'

Lzzy Hale revealed how Wolfgang Van Halen is not blinded by pride

August 06, 2025

Lzzy Hale just reflected on which artists have inspired her career so far.

As her band, Halestorm get ready to release their new album, Everest, she talked about the musician who she believes will “save rock ‘n’ roll.”

“He’s a humble kid, there’s none of that ‘I’m a rock star’s kid’ stuff,” she told Classic Rock, referring to Wolfgang Van Halen.

Hale continued, “I’ve met quite a few of those guys that think that they’re better than everybody else because their dad was famous. That’s never been Wolfie.”

Remembering when the Mammoth front man took her and the band to Eddie Van Halen, his father’s iconic home studio. “He took us to 5150, and it still had all the tapes up there.”

"There was Jump, the old analog tapes, everything marked, everything organized to a T. And we’re like: ‘Are we supposed to be in here?’ He’s like: ‘Oh yeah, Dad won’t mind,’” she further recalled.

The Love Bites rocker stated, “I’m like, this isn’t just anybody’s dad’s garage! I think he and his band are gonna save rock ‘n’ roll.”

“He’s a part of that small club of rock stars that are like: ‘Hey, you are more than welcome to be a part of this cool thing that we’re doing, but we don’t need you, we’re gonna do it anyway,’” she mentioned.

This comes after Wolfgang Van Halen revealed he dropped the famous “WVH” tag from his rebranded band, Mammoth.

“It’s what I’ve always wanted it to be. It’s just that we didn’t have the trademark,” he explained, adding, “And so now that we do, we can finally be what I’ve always wanted to be. I mean, I always say 'Mammoth' at the shows anyway. Now it’s just official.”

