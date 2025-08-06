Seth Rogen looks back at spending first big check

Seth Rogen remembers spending his first big paycheck

Seth Rogen is one of the well-known names in Hollywood, but his early days in the industry were, at best, shaky.



Sharing the details, the star in an interview with People, said he saved much from the first big paycheck he received because he was uncertain whether he would get another one like this.

"What did I do? I paid rent with my first paycheck," the 43-year-old said. "I saved a lot of it because I was unconvinced I would ever receive a second paycheck. So, I really tried to make my first paycheck last as long as humanly possible, basically."

His co-star Rose Byrne, who is with him at the interview promoting their Platonic show's second season, recalled spending her first paycheck.

"That first feeling of getting a job and you're like, 'Oh, my God, okay, I can rent the car. I can do the thing.' It's a game-changer," she added.

The comedy drama's long-awaited season two premiered on Aug 6, its synopsis read, "Former childhood best friends Will (Rogen) and Sylvia (Byrne), who reconnect years later as they navigate the many hurdles of adulthood, from career to love and beyond."

"And oftentimes, the dynamic duo finds themselves faced with challenging situations that they work through to hilarious effect," the logline said.