Pic: Selena Gomez shares glimpses of her food show and enchanting kitchen

Selena Gomez, the renowned American singer, is currently immersed in her flourishing career, with several promising projects in the works.

Alongside her singing and acting accomplishments, she is also known for her television shows. Presently, Selena is dedicated to filming her highly anticipated new food show. Eager to keep her fans and followers updated, she recently took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of delightful pictures of herself.

In the captivating photo, Selena Gomez can be seen wearing a pristine white dress, exuding Disney princess vibes. She complemented the stunning look with a half-top knot hairstyle adorned with a star-shaped hair accessory. Minimal earrings and a radiant makeup look completed her elegant appearance.

Additionally, she shared a picture of her lovely white-heeled loafer embellished with delicate floral designs. In another shot, she offered a captivating mirror selfie, showcasing her beautiful kitchen and the breathtaking all-white surroundings adorned with red roses.

Notably, Selena Gomez has always expressed her passion for cooking. Further demonstrating her culinary skills, she shared two more pictures on her official handle, taken during the filming of her show.

The images revealed her preparing a dish that includes beaten cream cheese, potatoes, and shallots. However, the specific details of the dish will remain a mystery until the show's release. Fans can look forward to witnessing Selena's talent and creativity in the culinary world through her upcoming food show.