Andrew Tate receives shocking update in trafficking case after house arrest

Andrew Tate has finally received further news regarding the status of his house arrest after trafficking allegations.

The news has been brought to light as part of a report by Mail Online.

Per their findings, the brothers, Andrew and Tristan Tate are officially released from house arrest after their one-month extension by the Court of Appeal in Bucharest.

The court has decided to “replace the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that the brothers will not be allowed to leave Romania, or even travel within certain parts of the country for the time being.

For those unversed, Tate was originally arrested and held under ‘shocking conditions’ in a Romanian jail, on December 29th, but won their appeal for house arrest three months later.