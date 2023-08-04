Pakistan yet to register win in ongoing Asian Hockey Champions

Pakistan-Korea players in action. — Hockey India

Pakistan are yet to register a win in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai, India as their second game against Korea ended with a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Hanan Shahid scored for Pakistan in the 18th minute with a field goal, while Jihun Yang equalised in the 53rd through a penalty stroke.

Earlier, Green Shirts lost to Malaysia 3-1 in their first match on Thursday.

Pakistan and India have won the Asian Champions Trophy thrice each, which makes them the most successful teams in the event.

Korea won the title in 2021 after beating Japan on penalties in the final in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The 2023 edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be played between August 3 to 12.

All six teams will each play five matches in the round-robin stage with the top four set to qualify for the semi-finals. The last four matches will be held on August 11, with the final on the next day.

Pakistan squad

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan's remaining matches schedule

August 6 — vs Japan

August 7 — vs China

August 9 — vs India