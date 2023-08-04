 
Stacey Dooley mourns the loss of close friend Jemma McGowan

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Stacey Dooley, a documentary maker appears to be left heartbroken after the death of her friend Jemma McGowan. Stacey and McGowen became friends during an episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over called Mum Fighting the Clock.

McGowan, the mum-of-three peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by her loving family, reports Mirror. 

Taking to Instagram, Stacey paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend. She shared a video of them dancing together and captioned it, "Fly high darlin. Thank you for being so kind and so so Fun. Thinking of her Clive and her gorgeous babies."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Stacey posted another picture paying tribute to her late friend. 

She wrote, "Just heartbreaking. Jemma was a joy to work alongside and we continued our relationship as pals. Coincidentally, our film airs this evening where we reflect on our time spent with Jemma. She knew it was coming out in August and was keen to hear all about it. Fly high darlin.”

Previously Jemma also talked about her friendship with Stacey Dooley. 

She said, "Stacey Dooley is my new forever friend," adding that they had filmed a documentary together and the process of filming it was an emotional roller coaster." 

