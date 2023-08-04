Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches

Victoria and David Beckham relax on yacht with friends including Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

On Thursday, Victoria Beckham exuded her usual sophisticated style as she joined her husband David and friends aboard their luxurious superyacht, Seven, worth a whopping £5 million in Miami.

The 49-year-old fashion designer looked stunning in a sleek black dress while enjoying a glass of wine and socializing with her 48-year-old football star husband, as well as their friends Isabela Grutman and Andrea Rajacic.





The group spent a leisurely day on the 93.5ft Riva Argo, an Italian-made vessel, and the couple seemed completely at ease as they lounged and mingled with their companions.

The Spice Girl accessorized with black sunglasses and a sleek ponytail. On the other hand, David went for a more casual look, wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts, and shading his face from the sun with a navy sports cap.

The couple managed to steal a moment for themselves and were spotted relaxing on a sofa on the yacht's top deck. Victoria appeared to be completely at ease, savoring a glass of white wine and curling her bare legs around her husband, who was scrolling through his phone.

Later on, the mother-of-four took to Instagram to share some snapshots from her day of leisure with her girlfriends. Victoria posted a few photos of herself with model Isabela Grutman, who is married to club owner Dave Grutman, and Andrea Rajacic, the girlfriend of Thierry Henry.

The group was later joined by Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, and Elena Galera, wife of Inter Miami soccer star Sergio Busquets.