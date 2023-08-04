 
menu menu menu

Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Victoria and David Beckham relax on yacht with friends including Lionel Messis wife Antonela Roccuzzo
Victoria and David Beckham relax on yacht with friends including Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo 

On Thursday, Victoria Beckham exuded her usual sophisticated style as she joined her husband David and friends aboard their luxurious superyacht, Seven, worth a whopping £5 million in Miami.

The 49-year-old fashion designer looked stunning in a sleek black dress while enjoying a glass of wine and socializing with her 48-year-old football star husband, as well as their friends Isabela Grutman and Andrea Rajacic.


The group spent a leisurely day on the 93.5ft Riva Argo, an Italian-made vessel, and the couple seemed completely at ease as they lounged and mingled with their companions.

Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches

The Spice Girl accessorized with black sunglasses and a sleek ponytail. On the other hand, David went for a more casual look, wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts, and shading his face from the sun with a navy sports cap.

The couple managed to steal a moment for themselves and were spotted relaxing on a sofa on the yacht's top deck. Victoria appeared to be completely at ease, savoring a glass of white wine and curling her bare legs around her husband, who was scrolling through his phone.

Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches

Later on, the mother-of-four took to Instagram to share some snapshots from her day of leisure with her girlfriends. Victoria posted a few photos of herself with model Isabela Grutman, who is married to club owner Dave Grutman, and Andrea Rajacic, the girlfriend of Thierry Henry.

The group was later joined by Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, and Elena Galera, wife of Inter Miami soccer star Sergio Busquets.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display video

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display
Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Zachary Levi voices frustration over SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions on actors

Zachary Levi voices frustration over SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions on actors
Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markle's '90210' cameo

Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markle's '90210' cameo
Prince Harry making world ‘fear the worst’: ‘Meghan’s no walk in the park' video

Prince Harry making world ‘fear the worst’: ‘Meghan’s no walk in the park'
Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into making of ‘Barbie’ hit ‘Dance The Night’

Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into making of ‘Barbie’ hit ‘Dance The Night’

Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute at Lollapalooza
Natalie Portman talks about owning a sports team

Natalie Portman talks about owning a sports team