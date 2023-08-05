 
Sofia Vergara shares fun-filled snaps from Taylor Swift’s Eras show in L.A.

August 05, 2023

Sofia Vergara attended Taylor Swift's barnstorming Los Angeles concert Friday, and took to Instagram to share the fun with her fans.

In the two photos posted on Instagram, the Modern Family star can be seen wearing a sparkling ensemble adorned with sequins. She captioned the post with clapping hands emojis and tagged Taylor Swift in it.

The star was accompanied by friends including Anastasia Soare, who is the founder of the well known salon Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The gals posed against the lit-up stadium, with Sofia throwing her arm in the air. 

The 51-year-old sitcom star is currently going through divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Earlier this week, Vergara filed a request with the judge overseeing her divorce from Manganiello, urging them to adhere to the provisions outlined in their prenuptial agreement.

According to documents obtained by People, she also sought permission to maintain possession of her current assets.

This recent legal development follows reports that one of the primary issues between the couple was Manganiello's desire to have children.

Alongside her plea for the court to honor the prenuptial agreement, she requested that she be allowed to keep her jewelry, artwork, and other personal belongings, which she considers as assets. 

Furthermore, she expressed her belief that she should retain all of her earnings from before her marriage to Manganiello, as well as any income accumulated during their union.

