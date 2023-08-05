Jamie Foxx apologises to Jewish community after controversial Instagram post

Actor Jamie Foxx has tendered an apology over his controversial Instagram post after which he was accused of anti-semitism.

In a statement issued on social media on Saturday, the Django Unchained" actor said, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post."

He said, "I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'sorry. That was never my intent."

Offering an explanation for his now deleted Instagram post, the actor wrote, "I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with "they" not anything more.

"Jamie Foxx added, "I only love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended."







