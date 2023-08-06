 
Ileana D'Cruz embraces motherhood, introduces newborn son to the world

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Bollywood diva Ileana D'Cruz recently revealed that she has embraced motherhood by introducing her new-born son to the world. The actress expressed gratitude and delight while making the announcement through a heartwarming Instagram post.

The post shared by Ileana saw an adorable picture of her baby boy revealing a glimpse of his serene face, with his name "Koa Pheonix Dolan" written on it.

The kid was born on August 1, 2023, as revealed in the post by the now mum-to-one.

She expressed her indescribable happiness by writing, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world, Hearts beyond full."

Friends and fans flooded the comments sections with messages of congratulations. Her fellow Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Omg congrats!!!! GOD BLESS!!!" and in a separate comment she wrote, "Leo boy". Athiya Shetty commented with a black heart emoji.

Aastha Sharma wrote, "He's hereee congratulations," adding a sparkling star emoji symbolizing good luck.

Sophie Choudry congratulated Ileana and wrote, "Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guy, God bless your lil boy."

Several other Bollywood stars expressed love for the boy and congratulated Ileana on embracing motherhood. 

